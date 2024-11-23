Secondary-ticket prices cool for the 2nd running of the Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Secondary-ticket prices for Saturday’s Las Vegas Grand Prix have cooled considerably compared to last year’s inaugural Formula 1 race on the city’s Strip. The lowest price at Gamesite was $477 as of late Saturday morning. That was a drop from $711 the day before. A year ago, the website’s cheapest ticket cost $1,387 the day before the race. Prices were similar at other sites. The low ticket was $501 at Vivid Seats, $509 at StubHub and $481 at SeatGeek.

