Greece’s leftist Syriza party elects new leader

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Syriza, the left-wing party which once governed Greece, has elected a new leader after a year of internal turmoil and diminishing popularity. Sokratis Famellos, 58, on Sunday defeated fellow lawmaker Pavlos Polakis and two other candidates in a vote open to all party members and people aligned to the group. Syriza’s electoral appeal has been steadily eroding. After winning over 35% of the vote in 2015 to enter government in alliance with a populist conservative party, it dropped to 31% in 2019, when the conservative New Democracy party regained power.

