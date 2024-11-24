Poland’s conservative opposition party taps historian as presidential candidate

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s conservatives have chosen a presidential candidate ahead of an election next year. The opposition Law and Justice party picked a historian who runs a state institute, Karol Nawrocki. The announcement was made at a party convention in Krakow on Sunday. It comes a day after the main governing party, the centrist Civic Coalition of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, announced that it was fielding progressive Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski as its candidate. Even though other parties will have candidates, the race is expected to be mostly dominated by these two who represent Poland’s largest political parties. Whoever wins will replace incumbent President Andrzej Duda, whose second term ends on August 6. The constitution limits presidents to two terms.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.