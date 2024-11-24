Seoul court acquits South Korean opposition leader on charges of instigating perjury

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung has been acquitted on charges he persuaded a witness to lie in court to understate Lee’s past criminal conviction, in a rare moment of relief from broad legal troubles that threaten to derail his political career. Following the ruling Monday at the Seoul Central District Court, Lee thanked the judge for “bringing back truth and justice.” The prosecution didn’t immediately say whether it would appeal. The same court earlier this month sentenced Lee to a suspended prison term for violating election law by making false public statements while running for president in the 2022 election, which he narrowly lost to conservative rival Yoon Suk Yeol.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.