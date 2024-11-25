An Israeli strike that killed 3 Lebanese journalists was most likely deliberate, watchdog says

BEIRUT (AP) — An international human rights group says an Israeli airstrike that killed three journalists and wounded others in Lebanon last month was most likely a deliberate attack on civilians and an apparent war crime. The Oct. 25 airstrike killed three journalists as they slept at a guesthouse in southeast Lebanon in one of the deadliest attacks on the media since the Israel-Hezbollah war began 13 months ago. Human Rights Watch determined that Israeli forces carried out the attack using an air-dropped bomb equipped with a U.S.-produced Joint Direct Attack Munition, or JDAM, guidance kit. The group said the U.S. government should suspend weapons transfers to Israel.

