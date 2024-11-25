At least 8 British troops were injured in a highway pileup during a NATO exercise in Estonia

TALINN, Estonia (AP) — A dozen soldiers, including at least eight British troops, were injured in a major traffic collision during a NATO exercise in Estonia last week. The soldiers were returning to their base in Tapa during a snowstorm when their minivans were involved in a chain-reaction pileup triggered by a two-car collision on the Tallinn-Narva highway. The Police and Border Guard Board told Postimees newspaper that 17 people were injured in the wreck and hospitalized, including 12 soldiers. The U.K. Ministry of Defense says eight British troops were flown back to the U.K. for further treatment and three remain hospitalized.

