Court hears legal arguments in sex assault case of 5 hockey players

LONDON, Ontario (AP) — Lawyers in the sexual assault case of five members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team began what are expected to be several weeks of legal arguments on Monday, ahead of next year’s trial. Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton were charged with sexual assault earlier this year in an incident that allegedly took place in London, Ontario, in June 2018. McLeod is facing an additional charge of being a party to the offense of sexual assault. Lawyers for the players have said their clients plan to defend themselves against the allegations, and all five are expected to plead not guilty.

