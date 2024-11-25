FBI agent acquitted in 2020 train shooting is arrested on sexual assault charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — An FBI agent who was acquitted of attempted murder for shooting a man on a train outside Washington, D.C., nearly four years ago has been arrested on sexual assault charges. The FBI says Eduardo Valdivia has been suspended pending the conclusion of a police investigation in Montgomery County, Maryland. Valdivia previously was charged and acquitted of attempted second-degree murder and other charges. Those charges stemmed from an off-duty shooting aboard a Metro train in December 2020. Online court records show that Valdivia now faces two counts of second-degree rape after his arrest Monday. Valdivia’s defense attorney says they don’t accept any allegations until all of the evidence is in.

