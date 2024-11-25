Judge in Alex Jones’ bankruptcy to hear arguments on The Onion’s bid for Infowars

A federal judge in Texas is set to hold a hearing on whether the satirical news outlet The Onion made a valid bid for the Infowars platforms of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Jones alleges a bankruptcy auction was marred by fraud and collusion. The hearing is set for Monday afternoon. It’s not clear how soon the bankruptcy judge will rule. He could allow The Onion to move forward with its purchase, order a new auction or even name the only other bidder as the winner. Jones filed for bankruptcy after being ordered to pay nearly $1.5 billion in defamation lawsuits by families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.