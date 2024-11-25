Legal challenges loom as abortion is enshrined in Arizona’s constitution

PHOENIX (AP) — Top officials in Arizona have certified the state’s election results. That certification Monday includes voters’ approval of a measure that expands abortion access from the current 15-week limit to the point of fetal viability. Reproductive rights groups are now setting sights on other abortion laws on the books that they say are too restrictive. Opponents of the constitutional amendment are gearing up to play defense to maintain some of those regulations. Abortion has becoming a defining issue since the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022 overturned Roe v. Wade and cleared the way for states to ban or restrict access.

