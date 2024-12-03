An Israeli strike kills a shepherd in Lebanon, further shaking the tenuous ceasefire

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s Health Ministry and state media say Israeli forces have carried out several new drone and artillery strikes in southern Lebanon, killing a shepherd. The new strikes further shake a tenuous 6-day-old ceasefire, a day after Israeli launched its heaviest barrage of the south of the past week in retaliation to what Hezbollah called a “warning” volley resopnding to earlier Israeli strikes. The new fire came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue its strikes “with an iron fist” against perceived Hezbollah violations of the truce. His defense minister warned that if the ceasefire collapses, Israel will target not just Hezbollah but the Lebanese state – an expansion of Israel’s campaign.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.