Democrat Adam Gray captures California’s 13th US House District, ousting Republican Rep. John Duarte

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democrat Adam Gray has won election to a U.S. House seat representing California’s Central Valley, defeating Republican Rep. John Duarte in the final House contest to be determined this year. The race was a rematch of the 2022 midterm election, which was one of the closest House races in the country. Gray’s win in the farm belt district means Republicans won 220 House seats this election cycle, with Democrats holding 215. Gray won by a margin of less than 200 votes, with election officials reporting all ballots had been counted. In a tough year for Democrats nationally, the party picked up three GOP House seats in California.

