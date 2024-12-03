Global warming fills New England’s rich waters with death traps for endangered sea turtles

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — As global warming fills the plankton-rich waters of New England with death traps for sea turtles, the number of stranded reptiles has multiplied over the last 20 years. That is filling one specialized animal hospital with the endangered creatures. The animals enter areas such as Cape Cod Bay when it is warm. The director of rescue and rehabilitation at the New England Aquarium says that when temperatures inevitably drop, they can’t escape the hooked peninsula to head south. More than 200 cold-stunned young turtles were being treated at a turtle hospital in Quincy, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

