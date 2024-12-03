Skip to Content
Health officials investigate mystery disease in southwest Congo after 143 deaths

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Medical experts have been sent to southwestern Congo after a mystery disease killed dozens of people over two weeks, authorities said. The deaths were recorded between Nov. 10 and Nov. 25 in the Panzi health zone of Kwango province. A provincial health official says the symptoms included fever, headache, cough and anemia. The deputy provincial governor Rémy Saki told The Associated Press on Tuesday that as many as 143 people have died. He said a team of epidemiologists is expected to take samples and identify the cause.

