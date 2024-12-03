Jury deliberations begin in veteran Daniel Penny’s trial over using chokehold on Jordan Neely

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors have started deliberating in the trial of a military veteran charged with using a fatal chokehold to subdue a man whose behavior was alarming passengers on a New York subway train. The anonymous Manhattan jury began its private discussions on Tuesday in the trial surrounding Jordan Neely’s 2023 death. Within 75 minutes, the panel penned a note asking to re-hear the judge’s legal instructions on justification defenses and on the definitions of the manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges. The defendant, Daniel Penny, has pleaded not guilty and says his actions were justified. Prosecutors say the 26-year-old Marine veteran used far too much force for too long when he gripped Neely by the neck for about six minutes.

