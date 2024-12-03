New Jersey council says ban on ‘props’ can include ‘performative’ use of US flag, constitution

EDISON, New Jersey (AP) — A New Jersey township council’s decision to bar people from using “props” — which officials say can include the U.S. flag and Constitution — when addressing the council has drawn protests and a warning from a free speech advocacy organization. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression posted a clip of a resident being ordered removed from the Edison Township council meeting last week after waving a flag. The organization called it “unacceptable” and warned the council that “you’ll be hearing from FIRE.” Council President Nishith Patel said the rules were “not about limiting free speech but about maintaining order and ensuring respectful, focused debates.”

