UN human rights watchdog opens investigation into Venezuela presidential election

MIAMI (AP) — The top United Nations human rights watchdog has ordered Venezuela to avoid destroying tally sheets as it opens an investigation into allegations that President Nicolás Maduro stole this summer’s election. The U.N. Human Rights Council announced the probe Tuesday in a letter to several Latin American jurists who petitioned the U.N. agency to take action to protect the political rights of millions of Venezuelans. Maduro claimed he won the July contest by a large margin but authorities have so far refused to publish voting records to back such claims. Meanwhile, the opposition has published online what appear to be authentic tallies from 80% of polling machines showing that its candidate won by a more than 2-to-1 margin.

