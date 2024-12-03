What happened to Hannah Kobayashi? Police say the Hawaii woman voluntarily disappeared

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say a 30-year-old woman from Hawaii who was reported missing in Los Angeles three weeks ago voluntarily traveled to Mexico. The Los Angeles police chief says Hannah Kobayashi’s disappearance is now classified as a “voluntary missing person.” Kobayashi was seen on surveillance video walking over the border with her luggage. Investigators say there’s no evidence she was a victim of a crime. The chief is urging Kobayashi to contact her distraught family. Kobayashi’s family reported her missing on Nov. 12. She has been heading to New York City when she missed her connecting flight. She later told her family she was sightseeing.

