Canadian police say they shot a suspect who stabbed people in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Police in the Canadian city of Vancouver say a suspect has stabbed people in the downtown area and has been shot by police officers. There are no immediate details on the status of the suspect or the stabbing victims. Vancouver police said in a post on X on Wednesday that the stabbing happened near the main library in the downtown area of the Pacific Coast city. A video seen by The Canadian Press shows police aiming their guns over the counter of a convenience store and firing at least 10 times.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.