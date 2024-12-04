Family of Hannah Kobayashi call on LAPD to release surveillance video of her crossing into Mexico

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of a Hawaii woman who vanished after landing in Los Angeles three weeks ago have expressed frustration with investigators and say they haven’t seen the surveillance footage that shows her walking across the border into Mexico. LA’s police chief says the video shows Hannah Kobayashi walking alone at the San Ysidro crossing on Nov. 12, the day after relatives reported her missing. The chief says her disappearance is now classified as a “voluntary missing person.” Her sister, Sydni Kobayashi, says police have kept relatives in the dark. The family has hired a private investigator and attorney because they still feel Hannah is in danger.

