From ‘Love Actually’ to ‘Black Doves’ with Ben Whishaw, Keira Knightley has your Christmas covered

Keira Knightley starred in one of the most popular Christmas films of the 21st century, the 2003 romantic comedy “Love Actually.” Her new Netflix series “Black Doves” is also set during the holidays, but in this, she plays a spy alongside Ben Whishaw’s assassin. Knightley says the show debuting Thursday falls under the “Die Hard” category of Christmas fare. The roles on the show are also atypical for a spy series. The roles on the show are atypical for a spy series. Knightley and Whishaw’s characters, Sam and Helen, report to a stoic spy director, played by Sarah Lancashire. Women also play the heads of crime syndicates.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.