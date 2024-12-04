Jeff Bezos says he is ‘optimistic’ about a new Trump term and can help with cutting regulations

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said Wednesday that he is “optimistic” about President-elect Donald Trump’s second term and expressed some excitement about potential regulatory cutbacks in the coming years. The comments follow an October decision by Bezos to prohibit The Washington Post, which he owns, from endorsing a presidential candidate, a move that led to tens of thousands of people canceling their subscriptions and protests from journalists with a deep history at the newspaper. At the time, Bezos wrote in an op-ed in the newspaper saying editorial endorsements create a perception of bias at a time when many Americans don’t believe the media, and do nothing to tip the scales of an election.

