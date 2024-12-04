Kevin Kisner will be the lead analyst for NBC’s golf coverage

Kevin Kisner is the next lead analyst for NBC Sports. The four-time PGA Tour winner was coming off his worst season in 2023 when he was asked to try out broadcasting at the start of this year. Now he’s the main analyst for NBC’s portfolio of PGA Tour events that include two majors and the Ryder Cup. Kisner still plans to play. He’s using a one-time exemption from career money. Kisner says NBC likes the idea of him playing when he’s not working. Kisner takes over for Paul Azinger after his stint ended following the 2023 Ryder Cup.

