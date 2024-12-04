Man convicted of killing and dismembering 3 people in Texas is sentenced to death

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A jury in Texas has sentenced a man for killing and dismembering three people whose bodies were found in a burning dumpster in Fort Worth in 2021. The Tarrant County jury on Wednesday sentenced 44-year-old Jason Thornburg. He’d been found guilty of capital murder last month in the deaths of 42-year-old David Lueras, 34-year-old Lauren Phillips and 33-year-old Maricruz Mathis. According to his arrest warrant, Thornburg confessed to the killings, as well as the deaths of his roommate earlier that year and his girlfriend.

