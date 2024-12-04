Health care for Maryland prisoners was compromised by poor oversight, audit finds

BALTIMORE (AP) — A newly released audit says Maryland has failed to properly manage contracts with private companies that provide medical and mental health care to prisoners in state-run detention facilities. State auditors looking into the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services found hundreds of missed evaluations for suicide risk and mental health exams, among other problems. The report cites understaffing as a potential contributing factor. Department leaders pushed back on some of the audit’s findings, but largely agreed to comply with recommendations. Officials say some of the issues have already been addressed.

