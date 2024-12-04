Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi gets 3-week reprieve from prison in Iran after surgery

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi has been temporarily released from prison in Iran. Her release on Wednesday for three weeks comes after she underwent a complex surgery that saw part of a bone in her right leg removed over cancer fears. A campaign on Mohammadi’s behalf says she will be free for 21 days but will need to serve the remaining prison time later. The Iranian government did not immediately acknowledge the medical furlough for the 52-year-old Mohammadi, which her supporters say should involve her being permanently freed. She is serving on charges of collusion against state security and propaganda against Iran’s government.

