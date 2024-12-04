Oil delivery to the Czech Republic from Russia through the Druhzba pipeline is interrupted

PRAGUE (AP) — Officials say oil delivery to the Czech Republic from Russia through the Druhzba pipeline has been interrupted. The state Mero company that operates the pipeline network in the country says it is assessing the situation. It says the state has reserves for 90 days and oil delivery from the West through the TAL and IKL pipelines has not been interrupted. Czech Industry and Trade Minister Lukas Vlcek says it is not immediately clear what happened. Orlen Unipetrol refiner says its operations have not been affected.

