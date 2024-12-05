An architect of Project 2025 is pressuring Republican senators to confirm Pete Hegseth

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Heritage Foundation, the conservative think tank behind Project 2025, is reemerging with a campaign to back President-elect Donald Trump’s imperiled cabinet selections. The group’s president Kevin Roberts said it will be spending $1 million to put pressure on senators unwilling to support Pete Hegseth, Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Defense. Hegseth has been meeting with senators in the wake of high-profile allegations about excessive drinking and sexual assault trying to reassure them he is fit to be Trump’s defense secretary.

