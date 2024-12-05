Baby discovered in back seat after high-speed chase in New York and fatal shooting of passenger

NEW YORK (AP) — A baby survived a high-speed police chase in New York City that ended with a passenger in the car being fatally shot by officers and the driver wounded. Police on Thursday only discovered there was an infant inside after they had stopped the car and fired multiple rounds. That’s according to Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey, who spoke during an afternoon news conference. Maddrey says that while officers were engaged, one started yelling, ‘baby, baby’ to tell his fellow officers to stop firing. The incident began around 3 p.m. when police were notified of possible shots fired in Brooklyn by the gunshot detection system ShotSpotter.

