Chinese online retailer Temu suspended in Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Chinese online retailer Temu has been told to suspend operations in Vietnam after it failed to meet an end-of-November deadline to register with the country’s Ministry of Industry and Trade. It’s unclear if Temu, a unit of Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo Holdings, will be allowed to resume its business there once it registers. The suspension comes after the ministry had raised concerns about the impact of Temu’s extremely cheap products on Vietnamese manufacturers. Temu said Thursday it was working with the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency and the Ministry of Industry and Trade to register its e-commerce services and had submitted required documents.

