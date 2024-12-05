NASA’s stuck astronauts hit 6 months in space. Just 2 more to go

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s two stuck astronauts have hit the six-month mark in space. They reached the milestone Thursday aboard the International Space Station. Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams have two more months to go before their mission comes to a close. The pair rocketed into orbit on June 5, the first to ride Boeing’s Starliner capsule. It was supposed to be a weeklong test flight, but thruster failures and helium leaks kept the astronauts holed up at the space station. NASA decided to bring the capsule back empty in September and put the two on a SpaceX flight that won’t return until February.

