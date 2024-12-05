Olympics leader Bach talks up working with President-elect Trump toward 2028 Los Angeles Games

GENEVA (AP) — IOC president Thomas Bach says Olympic leaders are “very confident and relaxed” about working with the incoming Trump administration ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has talked up his own role helping get the games for LA in 2017 but a White House meeting during that campaign with an Olympic delegation including Bach was not a success. The two men could meet again Saturday in the 2024 Olympics host city Paris. They should attend the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral. U.S. federal support is needed for securing the LA Olympics and issuing visas.

