Pakistani court indicts former Premier Imran Khan over May 2023 attacks on military posts

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say a Pakistani court has indicted imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan and dozens of his associates on charges of inciting people to attack military and government installations last year. Khan’s party say he pleaded not guilty when the charges were read out to him in court. Khan and the others will go on trial under anti-terrorism laws that carry punishments up to life in prison. The indictments stem from widespread violence on May 9, 2023 that was sparked by Khan’s arrest at the time on corruption charges. Thousands of demonstrators attacked military posts including the military’s headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

