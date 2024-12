NEW YORK (AP) — The S&P 500 is on track to close 2024 with a gain of nearly 27%, after setting 50 record highs this year. That’s on top of its 24.2% spurt the year before, a spectacular two-year run unmatched since the dot-com boom. This time around, it’s not dot-com stocks boosting the market but skyrocketing prices for companies in the artificial-intelligence business

