Prosecutors seek February trial for 5 remaining defendants indicted with rapper Young Thug

ATLANTA (AP) — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is seeking to hold a trial early next year for the last five defendants who were originally indicted along with Atlanta rapper Young Thug. A final plea hearing for the five is set for Dec. 17 and Willis filed a motion Friday asking that a trial begin on Feb. 24. She estimates that a trial would last about three months. A grand jury in May 2022 indicted 28 people, including Young Thug, and charged them with racketeering. After Young Thug and five others went to trial, some defendants took plea deals and charges were dismissed against others, five defendants remain.

