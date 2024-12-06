Putin to sign agreement offering Russia’s security guarantees to ally Belarus

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is visiting Belarus to sign an agreement offering security guarantees to Moscow’s closest ally. The planned signing of the document on Friday follows the publication of a revised version of Russia’s nuclear doctrine, which for the first time placed Belarus under the Russian nuclear umbrella amid the tensions between Moscow and the West over the Ukrainian conflict. The revamped doctrine that Putin endorsed last month formally lowered the threshold for Russia’s use of its nuclear weapons, a move that follows U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to let Ukraine strike targets inside Russian territory with American-supplied longer-range missiles.

