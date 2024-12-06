Supreme Court will decide if Palestinian authorities can be sued in US over attacks in Middle East

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to settle a years-long legal dispute over whether Palestinian authorities can be sued in U.S. courts by Americans killed or wounded in terrorism attacks in the Middle East. The federal appeals court in New York has repeatedly ruled in favor of the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestinian Authority, despite Congress’ efforts to allow the victims’ lawsuits to be heard. That court’s latest decision, last year, struck down a law enacted in 2019 specifically to allow the lawsuits to move forward. The Supreme Court typically takes on cases in which lower courts have invalidated federal laws. The case probably will be argued in the spring.

