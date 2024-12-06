What to stream: Paris and Nicole reunite, Romano and Kudrow team up and Indiana Jones quests

Angelina Jolie portraying opera singer Maria Callas in the movie “Maria” and Jamie Foxx’s Netflix comedy special called “Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…” are some of this week’s new streaming entertainment releases. Two sitcom favorites, Ray Romano and Lisa Kudrow, team up for the Netflix dark comedy “No Good Deed,” and Elton John looks back at his 50 years in the spotlight in the new documentary “Elton John: Never Too Late.” In music releases, there’s a new posthumous album from the rapper DMX and Snoop Dogg teams up with Dr. Dre. for the album “Missionary.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.