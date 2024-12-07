The Latest: The famed Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris reopens to great fanfare

PARIS (AP) — Notre Dame is reopening its doors for the first time since a fire five years ago nearly destroyed the beloved 12th-century cathedral. World leaders, dignitaries, and worshippers are gathering Saturday in Paris to celebrate the restoration of the landmark widely considered a pinnacle of French architectural heritage. Saturday’s events will start with Archbishop Laurent Ulrich symbolically reopening Notre Dame’s grand wooden doors. Following the 2019 fire, nearly $1 billion in donations quickly poured in from around the world, a testament to the cathedral’s worldwide appeal.

