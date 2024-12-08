Australian synagogue fire declared terrorism in a decision that increases investigation resources

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian law enforcement authorities have declared an arson attack on a synagogue last week a terrorist act in a decision that increases resources available to the investigation. Arson squad detectives have been investigating the blaze that extensively damaged the Adass Israel Synagogue on Friday. But the investigation was taken over Monday by the Joint Counter-Terrorism Team, which involves Victoria state Police and Australian Federal Police as well as the the nation’s main domestic spy agency. The declaration gives investigators more resources, information and legal powers to pursue three suspects.

