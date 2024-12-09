2 suspects carrying explosives on a motorcycle killed in blast near a police station in Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Police say two suspected militants riding on a motorcycle were killed when an explosive device they were carrying exploded prematurely near a police station in restive southwestern Pakistan. The blast happened Monday in Killa Abdullah, a town in Balochistan province. A local police officer said the men were near a police station when the blast took place. He said officers are still investigating to determine whether either of the suspects was a suicide bomber targeting police. Balochistan for decades has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by small separatist groups demanding independence from the federal government.

