Cynthia Erivo, Demi Moore, Cooper Koch and more react to Golden Globe nominations

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Cynthia Erivo says her Golden Globe nomination for “Wicked” was a dream come true, “really surreal and wild” — and especially rare because it was for a musical. Demi Moore, nominated for “The Substance,” calls her nod a “huge win” for women, and also important for its message of self-love and self-acceptance. Cooper Koch, nominated for “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,” said his nomination would help him advocate for the Menendez brothers. They and other Hollywood stars reacted with joy on Monday to their Golden Globe nominations. The Globes will be presented Jan. 5 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in a ceremony hosted by Nikki Glaser.

