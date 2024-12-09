Fourth man released in Philadelphia in review of ‘sex for lies’ scheme in 1980s homicide unit

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia man has been released from prison after 41 years in the latest review of convictions allegedly tainted by detectives in the 1980s in a “sex-for-lies” scheme. Russell Williams is the fourth person to have his conviction overturned in the investigation of whether police offered informants favors in exchange for false testimony. Williams left prison after pleading guilty Thursday to third-degree murder in a 1982 case and being sentenced to time served. Lawyer Kevin Mincey says his client maintains his innocence, but “chose his freedom.”

