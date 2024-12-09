The snubs and surprises in the 2025 Golden Globe nominations
AP Film Writer
The Golden Globes nominated more than 40 individual films Monday and yet still managed to overlook quite a bit. That may just be the brutal truth of awards season. The field narrows and suddenly great performances and wonderful films are simply left in the dust. Excluded were actors like Danielle Deadwyler, June Squibb, Clarence Maclin, Adam Pearson and Saoirse Ronan, while some surprises made it in. Sebastian Stan walked away with two nominations, including for his performance as a young Donald Trump, while the Pamela Anderson renaissance is in full swing as she goes up against heavy hitters like Angelina Jolie and Nicole Kidman.