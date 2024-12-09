South Korean prosecutors seek to arrest ex-defense minister over imposition of martial law

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean prosecutors are seeking to formally arrest the former defense minister alleged to have colluded with President Yoon Suk Yeol and others in imposing martial law last week. A Seoul court said Tuesday it will review a request from prosecutors for a warrant to arrest former Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun. Kim is accused of recommending martial law to Yoon and sending troops to the National Assembly in an attempt to block lawmakers from voting to reject Yoon’s declaration. A conviction on the charge of rebellion can carry a death penalty.

