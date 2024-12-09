The Onion’s bid for Infowars is still in court as judge reviews auction

The Onion’s bid to buy conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ Infowars is back in a Texas courtroom. A bankruptcy judge scrutinizing the November was expected to hear a second day of testimony Tuesday. It is not clear how quickly U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez in Houston will decide whether to approve the bid. The Onion wants to turn Infowars’ website and social media accounts into parodies. It offered $1.75 million for Infowars’ assets in the auction. Jones did not attend the start of the key hearing and instead continued to broadcast from his studios in Austin.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.