French rugby players are cleared of sexual assault in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — An Argentine court has dropped aggravated sexual assault charges against two professional French rugby players accused of raping a woman after a match in the country earlier this year. On Tuesday the judge in Mendoza, some 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) west of the capital of Buenos Aires, dismissed the case against the 21-year-old athletes, Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jégou, citing insufficient evidence. The plaintiff can appeal the ruling. The case began in July, when a 39-year-old Argentine woman filed a police complaint alleging that she was beaten, choked and repeatedly raped by the rugby players in their Mendoza hotel room after meeting them at a nightclub. Auradou and Jégou claimed that the sex had been consensual.

