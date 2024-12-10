Greyhound racing is increasingly rare worldwide. New Zealand now plans to outlaw the practice

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s racing minister says the country will outlaw greyhound racing, citing the injury rates for racing dogs. He says it will be shut down over the next 20 months, allowing time for those it employs to find other work and homes to be found for the 2,900 racing dogs. New Zealand is one of only a handful of countries where commercial greyhound racing is held. The industry body says the government has not recognized the progress it has made in animal welfare. The government passed an urgent law Tuesday barring greyhound owners from killing dogs as the industry winds down.

