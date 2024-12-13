Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for 2 Venezuelan men accused of killing Texas girl

HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors in Texas will seek the death penalty for two Venezuelan men who are accused of killing a 12-year-old Houston girl after they entered the U.S. illegally. The death of Jocelyn Nungaray was among several cases this year that became flashpoints in the debate over the nation’s immigration policies. Nungaray’s mother campaigned for President-elect Donald Trump, calling for better control of the border. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Friday her office is filing notice that prosecutors will seek the execution of Venezuelan nationals Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel and Franklin Jose Peña Ramos. Peña’s attorney says prosecutors had already notified him last month about the decision. Emails were sent seeking comment from attorneys for Martinez-Rangel.

