More world leaders from Argentina and El Salvador invited to Trump’s inauguration

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — More world leaders are confirming they have been invited to President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. Argentine President Javier Milei is disclosing his plans to travel to Washington. That breaks an American political tradition with foreign heads of state attending the transfer of power. Milei’s spokesman Manuel Adorni told journalists in a text message that Trump had invited the Argentine leader. The Salvadoran ambassador to the U.S. said there had been an invitation to President Nayib Bukele and was still waiting to hear whether he would accept it. No head of state has previously made an official visit for the inauguration.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.